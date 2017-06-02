Lawmakers should kill bill that would drive out Uber, Lyft

Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @gabbydeebee

Senate Bill 226 and the amendment added by Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, would impose more regulations on ride-sharing services. This is an asinine sop to the taxi cartel, and would eliminate a convenient, affordable and — most important — rapid response transportation resource for local residents.

Have you ever tried to get a taxi to pick you up at home? I have lived in North Las Vegas and in southeast Clark County — the wait for a cab is interminable, if the cab even shows. With Uber and Lyft, I use my phone, they arrive in four to 10 minutes, and I am off to the airport for my business trip.

That the Nevada Legislature would even consider this bill reflects that members of the body could not care less about citizens. They care about campaign contributions, power and getting reflected. Period. Residents are not important. This bill needs to die a quick death.