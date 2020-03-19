If a major corporation lays off people without pay but continually raises its room rates, don’t come to us with hat in hand. If you moved all your manufacturing jobs overseas because you could save a bundle, don’t come to us with hat in hand.

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

If you cram us into smaller and smaller seats, charge for carry-ons, extra bags and snacks and make a fortune during good times, don’t come to us hat in hand. If you are a Las Vegas casino and gouge us with all these extra fees, change payouts for casino games to near zero, charge $10 and up for drinks and gouge us on food and room rates, don’t come to us with hat in hand.

I’m sick of you grifters.