LETTER: Legislating from home could bring many benefits, save costs

In response to James Fay’s Dec. 29 commentary on “moving government closer to the people”: Mr. Fay may have been on to something, but he just didn’t go far enough.

Let’s have each state’s House members and senators remain in their states. Modern communication does not require them to be in D.C. They could avoid all the evil media, influence peddlers and lobbyists.

By doing so, we could also cut back on political junkets to far-away places, dual offices in both Washington and their home states, the cost of having two residences and the travel back and forth between D.C. and home.

In addition, we could turn the White House Into a bed and breakfast. Who wouldn’t want the opportunity to sleep in the Lincoln bedroom?

Finally, give the District of Columbia back to Virginia as one its counties. Just think: We never again would have to hear the phrase “Washington says.”

Oh, wait a minute: Didn’t we try “getting closer” by proposing the Department of Agriculture move to Kansas or Missouri only a few years ago? How did that work out?