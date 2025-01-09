45°F
Letters

LETTER: Legislating from home could bring many benefits, save costs

The Capitol is seen in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is esco ...
LETTER: Canaries in the coal mines
California Gov. Gavin Newsom answers a question during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. ...
LETTER: Newsom behind the times on food dyes
A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
LETTER: On the move
Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
LETTER: Immigration is good, but we need rules
Gene R. Clabaugh Las Vegas
January 8, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to James Fay’s Dec. 29 commentary on “moving government closer to the people”: Mr. Fay may have been on to something, but he just didn’t go far enough.

Let’s have each state’s House members and senators remain in their states. Modern communication does not require them to be in D.C. They could avoid all the evil media, influence peddlers and lobbyists.

By doing so, we could also cut back on political junkets to far-away places, dual offices in both Washington and their home states, the cost of having two residences and the travel back and forth between D.C. and home.

In addition, we could turn the White House Into a bed and breakfast. Who wouldn’t want the opportunity to sleep in the Lincoln bedroom?

Finally, give the District of Columbia back to Virginia as one its counties. Just think: We never again would have to hear the phrase “Washington says.”

Oh, wait a minute: Didn’t we try “getting closer” by proposing the Department of Agriculture move to Kansas or Missouri only a few years ago? How did that work out?

Luigi Mangione, a suspect in the fatal shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is esco ...
LETTER: Canaries in the coal mines
Donald Cleland Las Vegas

Recent acts such as the fatal shooting of a health care CEO in New York and at Trump International in Las Vegas are the symptoms of a failing society. They are the voices of “the canaries in the coal mine,” and we need to listen.

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)
LETTER: On the move
Tom Mooney Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania

People move from blue to red states for more than lower taxes.

Migrants arrive to the Mexican side of the bank of the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, T ...
LETTER: Immigration is good, but we need rules
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I keep hearing arguments about how immigrants are needed in this country. I agree, but there has to be an ideal way to do it.

Clark County Fire Department crews are seen staging outside Trump International Hotel in Las Ve ...
LETTER: The Cybertruck attack and PTSD
Michael McKenna Las Vegas The writer is a local medical doctor.

The Tesla Cybertruck explosion at Trump International shed public light on the horrific consequences of post-traumatic stress disorder as well as the absence of effective treatments.

LETTER: Brightline deserves taxpayer money
Jerry Sturdivant Las Vegas

Out of all the recipients of government subsidies, the Brightline rail company has a proven “track” record of successful money-saving rail systems on the East Coast,

Kamala Harris speaks during the Democratic National Convention Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024, in Chic ...
LETTER: Democrats point fingers over election
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah

If Democrats want to regain power, they need to rethink their policies. A centrist would have beaten Trump.

LETTER: The A’s stadium design
Adam Silbert New York, New York

The new A’s stadium will either be the most hitter-friendly park, with very little foul ball territory, or it will be a nightmare for hitters who will have to stare into the Strip and the open outfield sky.

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter. (AP Photo/John Amis, File)
LETTER: Jimmy Carter’s forgotten advice
Ellen Shaw Henderson

One of President Jimmy Carter’s most significant contributions is often overlooked, even ignored, unfortunately.

