LETTER: A selective view of the justice system

I was taken aback by Claud Tryone Smith’s June 6 letter. He talks about the brave men and women who served on the Trump jury in New York City. I’m not sure how brave they were. I would hope they were following the law and doing their job as jurors. I believe in our justice system always — and not just when it suits my beliefs. I would love to hear Mr. Smith’s opinion of the Jury from the O.J. Simpson trial or his thoughts on the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I will vote on Nov. 5 — not to strike a blow, but to exercise my right as an American.