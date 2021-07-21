LETTER: A tale of two federal probes

(AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

In her July 11 commentary (“And then who will prosecute the prosecutors”), Debra J. Saunders states that the reason why the Mueller investigation yielded more indictments than the Durham investigation is probably because Mr. Durham is “more scrupulous” than the Mueller team.

Such remark reveals Ms. Saunders’ obvious bias and ignorance. She disregards the likelihood that the Mueller investigation yielded more indictments because the probe yielded “more evidence” of criminality than the Durham investigation.