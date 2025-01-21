34°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: A tale of two fish

Endangered Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles west of Las Vegas. (NPS)
Endangered Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles west of Las Vegas. (NPS)
More Stories
Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Susie Lee wants it both ways
Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada Democrats vote to allow biological men in women’s sports
Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Pres ...
LETTER: It’s all satire
The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: Time to arrest ‘climate change’
Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California
January 20, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

I didn’t realize Nevada fish were worth saving more than California fish.

On Page 10A of the Jan. 15 Review-Journal, an editorial criticized California, in part for not wanting to provide more water to its residents due to the harm it may cause various endangered species of fish.

Yet there on Page 1B in the same edition was a Review-Journal article stating that Nevada doesn’t want to provide more water in the Amargosa Valley for lithium mines due to the harm it may cause the Amargosa River pupfish.

It’s interesting how a state border can cause a 180-degree reversal in people’s opinions.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Susie Lee wants it both ways
Michael Edens Las Vegas

I am insulted by Rep. Lee’s presumption that we are ignorant. She must issue an apology to her constituency and reverse her position.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Pres ...
LETTER: It’s all satire
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Trump trolls Canada and Greenland.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: Time to arrest ‘climate change’
David Baker Las Vegas

A “Be on the Lookout Order” is scheduled to be initiated to rid California and the nation of this criminal menace once and for all.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A learning tool
Duane Mattox Las Vegas

Review-Journal stories on the Legislature help high school students

The Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: The risks of digging underground in Las Vegas
Annoula Wylderich Las Vegas

Las Vegas has a variety of soil types, which can make tunneling difficult. Ground conditions can vary widely, and unforeseen challenges could lead to engineering failures.

A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: Pointing fingers over fire
Robert Rovere Las Vegas

Nature would burn the overgrowth by naturally occuring lightning strikes until we started to build homes where they should never have been built. Both parties are to blame.

A Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles office sign. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Too many license plate scofflaws in Nevada
Charlie Ward Las Vegas

I wonder if these same vehicle owners can afford insurance because they evidently cannot afford to license their vehicles. This puts everyone on the road at risk.

Tree stumps from removed downed trees in the wash along Kyle Canyon Road. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Kyle Canyon Road and safety hazards
Jim Thomson Las Vegas

The city has allowed the developer to sell these newly developed homes without repairing Kyle Canyon Road to its former rough, but serviceable, condition and without completing off-site or right-of-way improvements.

MORE STORIES