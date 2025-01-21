LETTER: A tale of two fish

I didn’t realize Nevada fish were worth saving more than California fish.

On Page 10A of the Jan. 15 Review-Journal, an editorial criticized California, in part for not wanting to provide more water to its residents due to the harm it may cause various endangered species of fish.

Yet there on Page 1B in the same edition was a Review-Journal article stating that Nevada doesn’t want to provide more water in the Amargosa Valley for lithium mines due to the harm it may cause the Amargosa River pupfish.

It’s interesting how a state border can cause a 180-degree reversal in people’s opinions.