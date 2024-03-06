LETTER: A tale of two viewpoints

It is important to know that each extreme side cannot reason with the other. They cannot see what you see. They will not allow themselves to be convinced.

(Getty Images)

I’ve always marveled at how those on the far ideological left can see the same thing completely the opposite than those on the far right. Where one sees fact the other sees fiction. Where one sees fake the sees other real.

One sees an open border that is harming America, and the other embraces all those who arrive illegally as a gift. One sees the elimination of a fetus in the womb as the death of a child, and the other as improving the health of a woman. One sees a 20 percent increase in inflationary costs over the past three years as an economic disaster to most families, and others see that annual inflation has improved from 9 percent to 3 percent.

One sees the world in turmoil over the past three years, and the other believes that, if not for a lack of funding, Joe Biden would heal all wounds. One sees an old, addled octogenarian as our president, the other sees a vigorous and vibrant defender of democracy.

It is important to know that each extreme side cannot reason with the other. They cannot see what you see. They will not allow themselves to be convinced. So it comes down to all those in the ideological middle, those who can logically see both sides to an issue and make a judgement. What do they see?