The dangers of being alone and unarmed in Death Valley.

Badwater Basin, as seen from Dante's View, in Death Valley National Park. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The unfortunate story regarding the disappearance of veteran Bob Wildoner begs a point to mention (March 20 Review-Journal). In today’s world, going into the wilderness, especially alone, is taking a very cavalier approach with one’s own safety. Going alone, unarmed, is stepping into the area of foolishness.