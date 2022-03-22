LETTER: A world in chaos

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

There is little doubt that the world is a mess right now. Among other things, crime is running rampant in Central America, causing thousands to flee their homes; the Middle East is an unstable powder keg; North Korea is a nuclear menace; and Ukraine is being brutally attacked by Putin’s Russia, resulting in, among other things, death, destruction of property and millions of refugees. Too many people around the world experience poverty, hunger and oppression every day of their lives.

While that reality is spinning out of control, there are about 340 million people who are fortunate enough to live in the United States of America. Although our country is certainly not perfect and is, in fact, flawed in many respects, it is the only place on the planet where people risk their possessions, personal injury and even their lives to be part of what we have here. There are simply too many of us who don’t appreciate where they live and what they have. Too many of us are more concerned with their “rights” than doing what’s right.

I therefore suggest that we all step back and take a good look at what our great country has to offer. Even if it is only for a day or two, let’s stop complaining, protesting, whining, hating, attacking others, griping, being negative, self victimizing and avoid the “hate America” rhetoric.

We live in the greatest, most charitable country on Earth. We all need to take another look at how fortunate we are and try to move ahead with a positive attitude.

I’m pretty sure we will all be happier for it.