LETTER: Up, up and away

I contend that the gas produced by the City Council is worse than anything the common folk could ever think of.

The Las Vegas City Council has outlawed the release of helium-filled balloons (Thursday Review-Journal). Members of the board claim the practice is ruining the environment. But the rule applies only to you and me, as the council exempted the release of helium-filled balloons at certain city-sponsored events. Again, members of the nobility get to do what they want while the peasants have to comply.

