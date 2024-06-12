98°F
LETTER: Up, up and away

Al Garth Las Vegas
June 11, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Las Vegas City Council has outlawed the release of helium-filled balloons (Thursday Review-Journal). Members of the board claim the practice is ruining the environment. But the rule applies only to you and me, as the council exempted the release of helium-filled balloons at certain city-sponsored events. Again, members of the nobility get to do what they want while the peasants have to comply.

I contend that the gas produced by the City Council is worse than anything the common folk could ever think of.

