Letters

LETTER: A world led by geriatrics

Ed Dornlas Las Vegas
October 11, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los Angeles, ...
President Joe Biden speaks about inflation and supply chain issues at the Port of Los Angeles, Friday, June 10, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

I know people have lots to worry about already, but here’s something else to think about: Many, many of the world’s leaders — from Russia’s Vladimir Putin to our own president — are either at a very advanced age or in failing health or both. So when these leaders toss around the idea that they are willing to start a nuclear war to advance their political agenda, you have to wonder: Would they be as willing to initiate the end of the civilized world if they personally had more “skin in the game,” as Barack Obama famously remarked?

It’s long past time to put term and age limits in place for all of our elected officials.

