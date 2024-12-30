49°F
Letters

LETTER: Aaron Ford wants to protect illegal aliens

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford. (Chitose Suzuki/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto
Maureen Robinson Las Vegas
December 29, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

I hope Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford feels something for the family of the highway patrol officer who was killed in the wrong-way collision on Interstate 15 by a person who should not have been in our country. Go ahead and keep protecting people who are breaking the laws of our country, but please take responsibility for the harm and deaths they may cause.

I understand Mr. Ford wants the governorship and then maybe higher office. But he shouldn’t pander to the well-being of the good people of Las Vegas.

