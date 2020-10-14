74°F
Letters

LETTER: Abortion and population control

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
October 13, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

It’s difficult to understand the callousness of someone such as Jason G. Brent, who states in his Oct. 10 letter that “without abortion being easily available to all humanity at little or no cost, the human population will continue to grow until civilization collapses”.

This reminded me of the so-called “genius” of the ‘70s, Paul Ehrlich. whose book “The Population Bomb” absurdly predicted the same scenario. And, by the way, this should have happened decades ago according to his “prophecies.”

I am sad to say that I bought his lies back when I was in my early impressionable 20s. I was swayed by so called “learned professors” in my college days. I came to find out the truth when I embraced Christianity and understood the sanctity of life and how God values each individual soul.

Mr. Brent speaks of abortion being available at little or no cost. Maybe not monetarily, but there is an immeasurable cost to civilization. It makes us barbarous, callous and depraved. Sixty two million babies — not “fetuses” — aborted in the United States since the enactment of Roe v. Wade. That is shameful.

The doom and gloom that Mr. Brent portends is nothing new. It’s just a recycling of tired, old ideas.

