LETTER: American veterans have earned their VA health care

In his Jan. 2 letter to the Review-Journal, Douglas French expressed an apparent dislike for the fact that taxpayers are paying for veterans’ health care. As a veteran, I would like to remind him that none of us veterans ever thought twice about the sacrifices we were willing to make so Mr. French, et al., could be blessed to work and live in a free country.

Mr. French continues by saying “taking from one group to give to another is not smart and leads to societal decay.” I am still in a state of shock that he would even make a comparison of what causes decay when veterans literally have saved this country from decay.

You can rest assured none of us veterans ever thought of it as “taking from one group and giving to another.” Instead, we just thought about giving our lives for our fellow man and defending our country.

And if Mr. French thinks that paying for our Veterans Administration medical care is “taking” from him, he has a very sad slant on life.