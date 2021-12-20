40°F
Letters

LETTER: Americans care about the Biden’s helpful agenda

John Neiman Las Vegas
December 19, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 

In his Dec. 11 letter (“Biden fiddles”), Bill Heard believes that President Joe Biden is concerned only with political pursuits that most Americans outside of academia barely care about.

I assume that would include the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better bill that has passed the House. It would expand Medicaid coverage, continue the expansions in the child tax credit, help families pay for child care, establish universal pre-K programs and hearing aid coverage for seniors, allow drug price negotiations, help expand home health care and invest in affordable housing.

Which one of these programs does he think most Americans don’t care about?

LETTER: Here comes the Super Bowl!
J. Paul Blake North Las Vegas

Could be just the start of a Las Vegas sports bounty.

LETTER: Never forget Jan. 6
Robert E. Hall Las Vegas

Don’t forget how close we came to losing our democracy on Jan. 6.

LETTER: Who is paying to rename the airport?
Thomas B. Krasky Las Vegas

I read your Wednesday article about the airport renaming and couldn’t contain my anger regarding the funds needed to make the change from McCarran International Airport to Harry Reid International Airport.