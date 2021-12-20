LETTER: Americans care about the Biden’s helpful agenda

There is much to like in the administration’s proposals.

In his Dec. 11 letter (“Biden fiddles”), Bill Heard believes that President Joe Biden is concerned only with political pursuits that most Americans outside of academia barely care about.

I assume that would include the recently passed bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better bill that has passed the House. It would expand Medicaid coverage, continue the expansions in the child tax credit, help families pay for child care, establish universal pre-K programs and hearing aid coverage for seniors, allow drug price negotiations, help expand home health care and invest in affordable housing.

Which one of these programs does he think most Americans don’t care about?