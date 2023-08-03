86°F
Letters

LETTER: America’s aging political leaders

Mary Aquino Las Vegas
August 2, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Who the heck is running our country?

A confused Sen. Dianne Feinstein tried to give a speech in the middle of a Senate hearing vote and was told to “just say aye” instead. President Joe Biden mumbles about climate change and stumbles away from the podium after taking no questions. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly stops speaking at press conference.

Time to kick these corrupt, senile people out to pasture and get young blood in who will oust those hiding in the shadows.

LETTER: Navigating the Formula 215
Joel Christensen Las Vegas

When I saw the ticket prices for the F1 race, I was disappointed that they were too high for me. But then I realized that I did not have to be disappointed because I get to participate in the Formula 215.

LETTER: What happens after the Ukraine war
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

Billions are now being spent to kill and destroy. How many more billions are to be spent to rebuild? Who will pay?

LETTER: A tale of two temperature records
P. Steven Demchak Las Vegas

While I would never accuse the Review-Journal of intentionally biased reporting, guess which one gets all the attention?

