LETTER: America’s aging political leaders

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., makes an opening statement during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, to examine the FBI "Crossfire Hurricane" investigation. (Stefani Reynolds/Pool via AP)

Who the heck is running our country?

A confused Sen. Dianne Feinstein tried to give a speech in the middle of a Senate hearing vote and was told to “just say aye” instead. President Joe Biden mumbles about climate change and stumbles away from the podium after taking no questions. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell abruptly stops speaking at press conference.

Time to kick these corrupt, senile people out to pasture and get young blood in who will oust those hiding in the shadows.