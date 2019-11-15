LETTER: An agenda Democrats could win on

Democrats should promote reinforcement of Obamacare, work to restore higher taxes on corporations and reduce the gap between the rich and the middle class.

AP Photo/Eric Gay

The Democrats would be better served to focus their campaign on restoring our infrastructure; encouraging and protecting the “Dreamers” while negotiating a fair and lasting set of laws governing immigration; ensuring that women and people of color are treated equally in all matters; and honoring our soldiers, present and past, who have volunteered to protect our country.

Democrats should promote reinforcement of Obamacare, work to restore higher taxes on corporations and reduce the gap between the rich and the middle class. They will also need to restore the faith that the world had in our leadership by showing our allies that the United States can be trusted. Re-signing the Paris accords on maintaining our planet and the equitable agreement with Iran would be starting points.