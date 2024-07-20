LETTER: Another assassination attempt

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surround by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

In all my years, I thought I would never see another assassination attempt against another person running for president. I lived through JFK being assassinated, his brother being assassinated and an attempt on Ronald Reagan. Now there’s Donald Trump.

This is all on the Democrats. For the past few years all they have been doing is spewing hate speech. From Maxine Waters telling people to get in people’s faces to all the news channels calling Mr. Trump a “threat to our democracy.” The real threats are the people who spew all the hate speech and lies that fueled this assassination attempt. When is it going to stop?

I don’t know how much more the people of this country can take before we come to a breaking point.