LETTER: Another big difference between the NHL and WNBA

George McPhee, Golden Knights president of hockey operations, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights won the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

In his Sunday letter, Bill Minarik left out one important distinction between the NHL and the WNBA. The NHL has been profitable for 100 years, while the WNBA has never been.