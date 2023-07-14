96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: Another big difference between the NHL and WNBA

Victor J. Moss Las Vegas
July 13, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
George McPhee, Golden Knights president of hockey operations, hoists the Stanley Cup after the ...
George McPhee, Golden Knights president of hockey operations, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights won the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

In his Sunday letter, Bill Minarik left out one important distinction between the NHL and the WNBA. The NHL has been profitable for 100 years, while the WNBA has never been.

MOST READ
1
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
New details emerge on big Rio renovation, Fontainebleau opening
2
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
Which notable players are still in hunt at WSOP Main Event?
3
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
Aces, kings cracked in thrilling 3-way hand at WSOP Main Event
4
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
Las Vegas Sphere: 5 things we’ve learned about the venue so far
5
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct, records show
CCSD renewed contract with teacher accused of ‘disturbing’ conduct, records show
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Post Office raising stamp prices
David Lyons Las Vegas

So the same federal government that caused inflation to go out of control is going to use inflation as a reason to charge Americans more to mail a letter?

More stories
CARTOONS: Biden should have seen this coming
CARTOONS: Biden should have seen this coming
CARTOON: What the heck did he say?
CARTOON: What the heck did he say?
LETTER: A parable about Donald Trump
LETTER: A parable about Donald Trump
CARTOONS: The washing machine wars have begun
CARTOONS: The washing machine wars have begun
CARTOON: The clock ticks
CARTOON: The clock ticks
LETTER: The A’s will come
LETTER: The A’s will come