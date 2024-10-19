60°F
Letters

LETTER: Another preventable tragedy on Las Vegas roads

LETTER: An homage to the Tropicana
LETTER: Red light cameras and Wile E. Coyote
LETTER: Biden, Harris and Israel
LETTER: California can’t help itself on the minimum wage
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas
October 18, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Here we go again. How often do we need to read in your esteemed newspaper about someone driving at excessive speed and killing an innocent person (Oct. 8 Review-Journal). The latest tragedy involved Aldo Hernandez Calderon traveling 140 mph in a built-up area. He was unlicensed and had 16 offenses. This guy should have been incarcerated after the second or third offense. He paid the ultimate price. But if our court system had done its job, both Calderon and his victim would have been alive today.

Jack Oliver Las Vegas

Now California will be voting to raise the minimum wage to $18 for most employees. And once again, the people in favor of this don’t think it’ll have any negative affect.

LETTER: The misleading ads on Question 3
John Fields Henderson

The excellent Sept. 21 commentary on the misleading Yes on Question 3 commercials is being swamped by the volume of these commercials. Is legal action possible?

LETTER: In defense of John Lee
Bob Valentine Las Vegas

Republican John Lee has proven himself to be a real leader. He is a small businessman owner turned the financially troubled city of North Las Vegas around when he was mayor.

LETTER: Biden’s miserable foreign policy
Bill L. Wilson Henderson

If Mr. Biden had been around during World War II, we would all be speaking German or Japanese.

