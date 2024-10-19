LETTER: Another preventable tragedy on Las Vegas roads

Here we go again. How often do we need to read in your esteemed newspaper about someone driving at excessive speed and killing an innocent person (Oct. 8 Review-Journal). The latest tragedy involved Aldo Hernandez Calderon traveling 140 mph in a built-up area. He was unlicensed and had 16 offenses. This guy should have been incarcerated after the second or third offense. He paid the ultimate price. But if our court system had done its job, both Calderon and his victim would have been alive today.