44°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Another tax to fund the Nevada public schools?

Tom Pacileo Henderson
November 28, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

There’s talk of a new tax to raise money for education (Nov. 20 Review-Journal). I’m all for it — under one condition: It doesn’t affect me or you. Let me explain.

The casino parking lots are full — so full that many of them decided to charge a parking fee to boost their bottom lines. They’re also building more casinos. They wouldn’t be doing that if they weren’t profitable.

I suggest raising the taxes on the gambling take to address the school-spending deficit. Then, if you wish to gamble, you will be educating a child, paying a teacher and building schools.

The gaming tax is 6.75 percent. That seems low, given that each of us pays more than 8 percent in sales tax on just about anything we purchase.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Secondhand smoke and Las Vegas casinos
Sherry Hobbs Henderson

Only 15.7 percent of Nevadans smoke. What about the 84.3 percent of the rest of us?