LETTER: Anyone can vote in a Nevada primary election

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

I take issue with your Monday story and headline which stated that Nevada’s largest voting bloc (non-partisan voters) “can’t” vote in a primary. Yes, they can — if they join a party. Want to influence the Democratic Party’s nominees for Assembly, state Senate, governor or president? Join the Democratic Party. Want to influence the same on the GOP side? Join the Republican Party.

There may be other valid reasons to support ranked-choice voting, but the idea that you “can’t” vote in a primary is a fallacy.