LETTER: Are ‘pro-lifers’ actually ‘pro-life’?

Beck Gerritson, president of Eagle Forum of Alabama, speaks at an anti-abortion rally outside the Capitol in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Groups that oppose abortion held the event to thank lawmakers who supported passage of a law that would virtually outlaw abortion in the state. (AP Photo/Kim Chandler)

States that wish to be “pro-life” fail to take into consideration the cost of their childbirth mandate. There is no shortage of abused and neglected children.

If they truly are pro-life, then they need to be pro-life in the sense of funding free prenatal health care, child care, child support and birth control. This would be equitable and right.

Many of these would-be mothers lack the skills and desire to properly raise a child. People need a license to get married but not to give birth.

Perhaps that should be changed. Make people obtain a license and have parenting classes in order to have children.