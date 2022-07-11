LETTER: Are ‘pro-lifers’ actually ‘pro-life’?
How about a birthing license requirement?
States that wish to be “pro-life” fail to take into consideration the cost of their childbirth mandate. There is no shortage of abused and neglected children.
If they truly are pro-life, then they need to be pro-life in the sense of funding free prenatal health care, child care, child support and birth control. This would be equitable and right.
Many of these would-be mothers lack the skills and desire to properly raise a child. People need a license to get married but not to give birth.
Perhaps that should be changed. Make people obtain a license and have parenting classes in order to have children.