41°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Badlands and bureaucratic incompetence

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Public safety and Nevada DMV scofflaws
An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
LETTER: Brightline train project tries to raise money
Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House. ( ...
LETTER: The dark Biden era is finally over
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: All Americans pay for California’s follies
Vince Reardon Las Vegas
January 24, 2025 - 9:00 pm
 

This is my understanding about the events that occurred in the Badlands transaction.

First, developer Yohan Lowie of EHB Cos. purchases the Badlands golf course for somewhere around $15 million. The first proposal from EHB is to build five-story apartments/condos within 50 feet of the homes in Queensridge. The homeowners rejected that plan. Mr. Lowie sues the city of Las Vegas. All the while, EHB has yet to build roads or the infrastructure on the Badlands site.

Mr. Lowie takes the case to the Nevada State Supreme court and wins big. The Las Vegas city government offers Mr. Lowie $600 million to end the lawsuits. Mr. Lowie accepts the offer. The city immediately turns around and sells the site to Lennar Homes for $300 million. At the same time, the city approved Lennar’s request to build approximately 1,400 homes on the Badlands site.

This brings up the following question: If it is OK for Lennar to build approximately 1,400 homes on the Badlands property, why didn’t city officials let EHB build the same number of homes?

The failure of the city management team to negotiate a construction plan with Mr. Lowie and EHB cost the taxpayers more than $300 million. Generally, when a business loses this much money due to gross incompetence, people get fired. I guess when you work for the city of Las Vegas government, no one has to take responsibility.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: LA fires and common sense
Steven Ginther Mesquite

The fires in Los Angeles demonstrate that human development cannot coexistence with nature and wildlife

Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Susie Lee wants it both ways
Michael Edens Las Vegas

I am insulted by Rep. Lee’s presumption that we are ignorant. She must issue an apology to her constituency and reverse her position.

Endangered Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles west of Las Vegas. (NPS)
LETTER: A tale of two fish
Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California

I didn’t realize Nevada fish were worth saving more than California fish.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Pres ...
LETTER: It’s all satire
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Trump trolls Canada and Greenland.

MORE STORIES