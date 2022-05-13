LETTER: Being pro-life should require more than simply being pro-birth

Anti-abortion activists march outside the U.S. Supreme Court building during the March for Life in Washington in 2019. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

In light of the possibility of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, I recall a quote from Benedictine Sister Joan Chittister on the importance of being more broadly pro-life, not just “pro-birth.”

“I do not believe that just because you are opposed to abortion, that that makes you pro-life. In fact, I think in many cases, your morality is deeply lacking if all you want is a child born but not a child fed, a child educated, a child housed. And why would I think that you don’t? Because you don’t want any tax money to go there. That’s not pro-life. That’s pro-birth. We need a much broader conversation on what the morality of pro-life is.”

Why is the burden of this life-changing discussion placed only on the woman? As I recall, it requires a man to get a woman pregnant. Oh yeah, because these laws are made primarily by men. And rest assured, the girlfriends, wives or mistresses of men of means will have no problem obtaining an abortion.