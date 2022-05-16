89°F
LETTER: Biden administration has been a disaster

Karen Smee Henderson
May 15, 2022 - 9:00 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves as he walks to Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Washington. Biden is spending the weekend at Camp David in Maryland. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

If I weren’t living through it, I wouldn’t believe that our nation could be so damaged in the space of 15 months. President Joe Biden has blamed everyone under the sun for his failed policies while continuing to do nothing but tell us how great everything “really” is.

The latest crisis is a baby formula shortage. This is a major problem that is causing panic and financial hardship for families. Many are spending money on unaffordable gasoline to drive from store to store, and some are even crossing state lines.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., contacted the president a month ago in an open letter asking him to urgently address this before it became a crisis. Like the border, crime and the war on domestic energy, it was met with silence and inaction. Now we’re in another crisis.

JFK would be weeping to see what the “progressive” socialists have done to the Democratic Party and to America.

