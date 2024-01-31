55°F
LETTER: Biden cares more about Ukraine than our border

Bob Valentine Las Vegas
January 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
What a swell guy our president is. He says he is “open” to improving the border situation as long as he gets the $61 billion in aid for Ukraine. It’s astonishing that he actually makes no attempt to hide the quid pro quo offer to the Republicans, who hold the purse strings.

In other words, no Ukraine money, no border security. It is incredulous that a president would need cajoling to do the right thing for the American people unless he gets his way. When have we had such a purposefully destructive president? The answer is never. He will go down in history as unparalleled in comparison to our worst commanders-in-chief.

