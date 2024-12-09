45°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden, gun laws and hypocrisy

President Joe Biden in Ballina, Ireland. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: January 20 can’t come quickly enough
LETTERS: On women in combat
Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., arrives for leadership elections at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Ph ...
LETTER: Onboard with the Democratic agenda
Resorts World in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye
LETTER: Resorts World should be kind to locals
Brad Swart Henderson
December 8, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

As a supporter of the Second Amendment, I find the presidential pardon of Hunter Biden absolutely ludicrous. Whenever a mass shooting or gun-related crime is committed in the United States, the focus from the anti-gun crowd instantly turns to more restrictions, more regulations and fewer rights for those of us who abide by the rules. This presidential pardon has allowed someone who has violated a number of federal gun laws to essentially walk free from his crimes.

It has become obvious to the majority of us that you don’t need more regulations and ways to restrict others. You need to simply enforce the regulations in place without prejudice. It is not complicated stuff.

The next time there is a gun-related crime, please don’t expect the law-abiding citizens to listen to your hollow pleas for more restrictions or laws when you don’t equally enforce the ones you already have in place. It will fall on deaf ears.

