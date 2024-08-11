96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Biden, Harris and ‘Big Pharma’

FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
FILE - President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
More Stories
Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover
AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Clark County School District should hire from within
A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., J ...
LETTER: Climate madness!
Kent Davidson Las Vegas
August 10, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Democrats are spending huge sums of money on advertising to trick you into believing that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Jacky Rosen have defeated “Big Pharma.” They are touting that they personally negotiated a deal to have seniors pay only $35 for their insulin prescriptions. I worked in this industry for more than 35 years. These politicians would have you believe that they had charts and graphs and pounded on the table to get the best deal possible for those most vulnerable. Don’t believe it.

These people couldn’t find a pie chart in a bakery. The government doesn’t negotiate. It mandates. The government dictates demands and “Big Pharma” either agrees or not. If they agree, as in this case, they then take whatever loss they agree to and cost shift that loss to the private sector. In this case the lost revenue then gets added to the private sector and the cost for insulin to that population goes up. No revenue was lost and virtually nothing was accomplished. The politicians didn’t make a phone call.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Kamala Harris gets a makeover
R.J. Liepins Henderson

You now have the elite Clinton and Obama politicos remaking Kamala Harris into the best thing for us since sliced bread.

AP Photo/LM Otero, File
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink
Nicholas P. Gartner Henderson

The federal government is unwilling to stop printing money to quench their thirst for more power.

A person wipes sweat from their brow at Badwater Basin in Death Valley National Park, Calif., J ...
LETTER: Climate madness!
P.S. Bovee Las Vegas

Is green agenda making it warmer?

Clark County School District administration building located at 5100 West Sahara Ave. in Las Ve ...
LETTER: School Board president owes the taxpayers better
David Tulanian Henderson

I recall in previous stories Ms. Garcia Morales not responding when asked about Mr. Jara. I further recall that she was a chief supporter of the former superintendent.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: No justice for Jonathan Lewis
Brett Sears Las Vegas

According to Jonathan’s mother, a plea deal was never discussed with Jonathan’s family, and the family was told that the teens would be charged with murder.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
LETTER: Joe Biden is a good guy
Bret West Henderson

Joe Biden is a decent man and has been an effective president. I think history will judge him very positively.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
LETTER: Obama doesn’t rush to embrace Harris
recommend 2
LETTER: War games
recommend 3
LETTER: Washington’s sea of red ink
recommend 4
LETTER: Biden seems to be getting paranoid
recommend 5
LETTER: Liberals in a tizzy over the Supreme Court
recommend 6
LETTER: Biden and democracy