LETTER: Biden, Harris and ‘Big Pharma’

The Democrats are spending huge sums of money on advertising to trick you into believing that Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Jacky Rosen have defeated “Big Pharma.” They are touting that they personally negotiated a deal to have seniors pay only $35 for their insulin prescriptions. I worked in this industry for more than 35 years. These politicians would have you believe that they had charts and graphs and pounded on the table to get the best deal possible for those most vulnerable. Don’t believe it.

These people couldn’t find a pie chart in a bakery. The government doesn’t negotiate. It mandates. The government dictates demands and “Big Pharma” either agrees or not. If they agree, as in this case, they then take whatever loss they agree to and cost shift that loss to the private sector. In this case the lost revenue then gets added to the private sector and the cost for insulin to that population goes up. No revenue was lost and virtually nothing was accomplished. The politicians didn’t make a phone call.