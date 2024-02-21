LETTER: Biden leans on Israel again

On the one hand Biden touts U.S. support for our ally Israel, while on the other he criticizes Israel to pander for votes from the far left and Arab Americans.

President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)

Once again we must hear our president admonishing Israel. According to your Feb. 17 wire service article, “President Joe Biden has urged Israel not to carry out the operation without a ‘credible’ plan to protect civilians and to instead focus on a cease-fire.”

What I have yet to hear from our president is a demand that Hamas surrender. Hamas officials couldn’t care less about the Gaza civilians. If they did, they wouldn’t have intentionally ignited a war with i]their barbaric attack on Israeli civilians. In fact, Hamas considers the Gaza civilians nothing more than human shields and their deaths welcome fodder for its propaganda machine.

It amuses me to watch our inept president tie himself in knots. On the one hand he touts U.S. support for our ally Israel, while on the other he criticizes Israel to pander for votes from the far left and Arab Americans.