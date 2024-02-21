52°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden leans on Israel again

Jill Levy North Las Vegas
February 20, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)

Once again we must hear our president admonishing Israel. According to your Feb. 17 wire service article, “President Joe Biden has urged Israel not to carry out the operation without a ‘credible’ plan to protect civilians and to instead focus on a cease-fire.”

What I have yet to hear from our president is a demand that Hamas surrender. Hamas officials couldn’t care less about the Gaza civilians. If they did, they wouldn’t have intentionally ignited a war with i]their barbaric attack on Israeli civilians. In fact, Hamas considers the Gaza civilians nothing more than human shields and their deaths welcome fodder for its propaganda machine.

It amuses me to watch our inept president tie himself in knots. On the one hand he touts U.S. support for our ally Israel, while on the other he criticizes Israel to pander for votes from the far left and Arab Americans.

Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Democrats have mixed-up priorities
Don Perry Las Vegas

Rep. Titus should quit blaming Republicans for the complete chaos she and her party have created. I hope the House holds firm. No money unless there is true change at the border.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexandr Demyanchuk, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Putin and Trump two peas in a pod
Timothy Edison Las Vegas

Vladimir Putin has complete immunity for all actions taken while president. Oddly, today in the United States of America, we, too, have a president claiming complete immunity.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Guns over butter
S. Brooke Las Vegas

If you received a bill tomorrow from Uncle Sam demanding a check for $330 for every person in your household to fund these wars, how would you react?

(AP Photo/Matt York)
LETTER: The ‘reality’ of the border
Mike Edens Las Vegas

In his Monday letter “Reality TV,” Tim Cox seems to overlook a crucial element — a genuine sense of reality.

LETTER: The Cold Civil War
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

We have people with power and influence threatening us with deprogramming and F-16s. Let’s get real.

LETTER: Time to wise up on the national debt
Richard Augulis Las Vegas

In 2024, the Congressional Budget Office estimates interest payments on the debt will be around $870 billion. Just think what good things could be done for us Americans with just half of those dollars.

