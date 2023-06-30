88°F
Letters

LETTER: Biden power, arrogance on full display

Bill Heard Boulder City
June 29, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
President Joe Biden waves from the top of the steps of Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. Biden is heading to Michigan to visit a Pfizer vaccine manufacturing plant near Kalamazoo. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

On the day an IRS whistleblower testified in Congress that Hunter Biden tried to shake down a Chinese businessman by invoking the name of his dad — who just happened to be vice president at the time — that same fortunate son appeared at a state dinner at the White House. This is the type of in-your-face arrogance that we have come to expect from a mediocre 50-year career politician who became a multi-millionaire by a skillful application of power and arrogance.

When questioned about the testimonies and mounting evidence of corruption, Joe Biden merely smirks, calls it “malarkey” or threatens mainstream reporters to “go there” at great professional risk. Donald Trump may not be the best politician in the world, but if half the country believes Mr. Biden is a consummate specimen, God help us.

