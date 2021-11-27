LETTER: Biden taps the strategic stockpile

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

So President Joe Biden is releasing oil from the strategic stockpile. Think it’s a big deal? It’s a three-day supply. Besides, it’s Mr. Biden and his anti-fuel policies that caused price increases and the short supply.

When Mr. Biden took office, the United States was not only self-sufficient when it came to oil, it was an exporter. Less than a year later, we’re back to the future of shortages and price hikes (shades of Jimmy Carter).

I hope those who voted for Mr. Biden love paying the higher prices at the pump and at grocery stores. But, unfortunately, as the Titanic sinks, they are taking the rest of us down with them.