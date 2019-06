Gov. Brian Sandoval. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Let me understand this: Former Gov. Brian Sandoval, who is now the president of global gaming development for MGM, said that laying off 1,000 MGM employees — 881 of whom are locals — will help MGM’s bid to open a facility in Japan (June 7 Review-Journal). And that helps our local economy … how? Still scratching my head on that one.