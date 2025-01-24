39°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Brightline train project tries to raise money

An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brig ...
An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brightline West, on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
More Stories
Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House. ( ...
LETTER: The dark Biden era is finally over
California Gov. Gavin Newsom. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
LETTER: All Americans pay for California’s follies
Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Of course, Las Vegas used more water last year
A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: LA fires and common sense
Bill Minarik Las Vegas
January 23, 2025 - 9:02 pm
 

A note in the Tuesday Review-Journal indicated that the Las Vegas to Southern California Brightline train will be attempting to sell $2.5 billion in bonds as part of its $5.5 billion in bonding authority from the U.S. Department of Transportation. For those considering this venture, be aware that:

1) Last month, a Florida Brightline train missed an emergency stop signal and broadsided a firetruck, cutting it in two and sending 15 people to the hospital.

2) Brightline has just revealed that the Vegas to California line won’t be ready for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, with December 2028 now its target date.

Anyone purchasing these bonds might consider them as charitable contributions rather than equity investments so as to limit disappointment. You then can add the bond documents to your Confederate money as relics of failed enterprises. President Donald Trump may also consider de-funding this venture while he is still in “reversal” mode.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
A firefighter sets up a hose while fighting the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon on Saturday ...
LETTER: LA fires and common sense
Steven Ginther Mesquite

The fires in Los Angeles demonstrate that human development cannot coexistence with nature and wildlife

Rep. Susie Lee. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Susie Lee wants it both ways
Michael Edens Las Vegas

I am insulted by Rep. Lee’s presumption that we are ignorant. She must issue an apology to her constituency and reverse her position.

Endangered Devils Hole pupfish swim in their water-filled cavern 90 miles west of Las Vegas. (NPS)
LETTER: A tale of two fish
Ken Kjelson Hollywood, California

I didn’t realize Nevada fish were worth saving more than California fish.

Liberal leader Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie Gregoire Trudeau. (Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Pres ...
LETTER: It’s all satire
Ron Stegner Las Vegas

Trump trolls Canada and Greenland.

The devastation of the Palisades Fire is seen in the early morning in the Pacific Palisades nei ...
LETTER: Time to arrest ‘climate change’
David Baker Las Vegas

A “Be on the Lookout Order” is scheduled to be initiated to rid California and the nation of this criminal menace once and for all.

The Nevada State Legislature Building. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: A learning tool
Duane Mattox Las Vegas

Review-Journal stories on the Legislature help high school students

MORE STORIES