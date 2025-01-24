LETTER: Brightline train project tries to raise money

An artist rendering of Brightline West is displayed during the groundbreaking ceremony of Brightline West, on Monday, April 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A note in the Tuesday Review-Journal indicated that the Las Vegas to Southern California Brightline train will be attempting to sell $2.5 billion in bonds as part of its $5.5 billion in bonding authority from the U.S. Department of Transportation. For those considering this venture, be aware that:

1) Last month, a Florida Brightline train missed an emergency stop signal and broadsided a firetruck, cutting it in two and sending 15 people to the hospital.

2) Brightline has just revealed that the Vegas to California line won’t be ready for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, with December 2028 now its target date.

Anyone purchasing these bonds might consider them as charitable contributions rather than equity investments so as to limit disappointment. You then can add the bond documents to your Confederate money as relics of failed enterprises. President Donald Trump may also consider de-funding this venture while he is still in “reversal” mode.