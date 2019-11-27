41°F
Letters

LETTER: California transplants need to leave their radical views behind

Darlene Nix Las Vegas
November 26, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

Bravo to John R. Stites II, the former California resident who wrote about Californians moving to Nevada (Friday letter). Mr. Stites had been in the Golden State for long enough to see the harm that’s being done to Nevada by these new residents who bring their radical views to this state. Please leave those ideas in California. Don’t visit them on Nevada so that we become New California.

LETTER: Las Vegas teachers union wants another $1B
By Mark Trexler, Las Vegas

Every year, the Clark County Education Association dreams up ways to get more tax dollars. But this new $1 billion tax proposal is out-of-the-question crazy.

LETTER: Please give us our TV back
By Alan Bianco, Las Vegas

Why do all the major networks, plus the three news networks, have to carry the impeachment proceedings?