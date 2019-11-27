LETTER: California transplants need to leave their radical views behind

A "Welcome to Nevada" monument sign. (Nevada Department of Transportation)

Bravo to John R. Stites II, the former California resident who wrote about Californians moving to Nevada (Friday letter). Mr. Stites had been in the Golden State for long enough to see the harm that’s being done to Nevada by these new residents who bring their radical views to this state. Please leave those ideas in California. Don’t visit them on Nevada so that we become New California.