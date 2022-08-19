90°F
LETTER: Can we be done with COVID?

Victor Moss Las Vegas
August 19, 2022 - 10:39 am
 

COVID infections are up, then they’re down, then up again all while most of us pay little attention anymore. Before 2020, around 40 percent of the common colds were caused by a coronavirus, while around 40 percent were caused by a rhinovirus. At the time, there were four coronaviruses that affected humans, and now there’s a fifth. SARS-Cov-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID, yet miraculously, humans have been cured of the common cold because everyone who gets a sniffle is now diagnosed with COVID. It’s time to move on.

