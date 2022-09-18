84°F
LETTER: CCSD needs to think about well-behaved students

Lilia Martonak Las Vegas
September 17, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Superintendent Jesus Jara speaks next to Clark County School District police Chief Mike Blackeye at a news conference regarding school safety ahead of the upcoming school year at Durango High School in Las Vegas, Thursday, July 28, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

Mike Barton, the district’s chief college, career, equity and school choice officer, is quoted in the Sept. 10 article, “CCSD Suspensions Down 10%”. Among other concerns, he said, “We really want to hear from the students on what they envision helping them stay in school, not having disrupted education through discipline.”

What about the students in the classroom that are behaving properly? Their education is being regularly disrupted by those students who Barton is so concerned about.

