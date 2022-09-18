LETTER: CCSD needs to think about well-behaved students
Pandering to the disruptive is the wrong approach.
Mike Barton, the district’s chief college, career, equity and school choice officer, is quoted in the Sept. 10 article, “CCSD Suspensions Down 10%”. Among other concerns, he said, “We really want to hear from the students on what they envision helping them stay in school, not having disrupted education through discipline.”
What about the students in the classroom that are behaving properly? Their education is being regularly disrupted by those students who Barton is so concerned about.