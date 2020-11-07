LETTER: Clark County and mail-in ballots

(AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

I voted on Election Day, Nov. 3. It was uncomfortable enough voting in an open booth in the middle of a room where people could easily watch my tabulations from behind or from the booth next to me. But what happened first was worse.

When signing in, I was asked to surrender my mail ballot or sign an affidavit. When I handed the mail ballot to the clerk, I asked if she would shred it. She said yes. She then tossed it on the floor on top of a pile of many other mail ballots. When I inquired about this pile of blank ballots, the clerk said they would be shredded “later.”

This seems to me like a recipe for corruption. It would be much better to run each mail ballot through a shredder in front of the voter surrendering it.