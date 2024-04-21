LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors

A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

The Clark County street vendor ban goes into effect in time for Mother’s Day. No more flowers and stuffed animals. They’re not edible. The stuffed toys were often then donated to children charities — though it’s true children don’t vote.

Bring your own beverages to hydrate on hot summer nights. No vendors allowed at night time. A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

All this just to grab a few bucks from poor workers. Sheesh.