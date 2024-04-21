79°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County cracks down on street vendors

Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: More on 1968
LETTER: Tragedy in the legal community
A car is parked by an electric charging station. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
LETTER: EVs will soon be ready for prime time
(Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Republicans and abortion
Dave Almond Las Vegas
April 20, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

The Clark County street vendor ban goes into effect in time for Mother’s Day. No more flowers and stuffed animals. They’re not edible. The stuffed toys were often then donated to children charities — though it’s true children don’t vote.

Bring your own beverages to hydrate on hot summer nights. No vendors allowed at night time. A lot of us walk or jog in the summer nights when it cools down. The juice vendor was a wonderful break before starting the return half of our exercise. Alas, never more.

All this just to grab a few bucks from poor workers. Sheesh.

LETTER: More on 1968
Ron Moers Henderson

As a cop who was at not only at the 1968 Democratic convention at the Conrad Hilton on Michigan Avenue, but also the Chicago arson fires on the west side, I feel there were many reasons why the city was a tinderbox.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Where were the banks in the Donald Trump saga?
Steven Ginther Mesquite

It is the bank’s full responsibility to fully vet people or businesses that are applying for loans. If bank officials are operating in a criminal, lazy or unethical way, they should be the ones on trial.

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks in a televised New Year speech, in Tehran. (Office ...
LETTER: Joe Biden and Iran
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

With the threat of an Iranian attack on Israel, the Biden administration issued it’s most terrifying single-word directive to Iran, “Don’t.” Unfortunately, Iran did.

Venezuelan migrants pray at the camping site outside the Sacred Heart Church in downtown El Pas ...
LETTER: Biden’s bungles student loans, the border
H. Pytel Las Vegas

Mr. Biden opened the border. He can close the border. If he does not have the authority to close the border, then he did not have the authority to implement his first action, that of opening the border.

