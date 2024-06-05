LETTER: Clark County health district bureaucrats run amok on gym pools

Leave it to the bureaucrats at the Southern Nevada Health District to screw over Las Vegas seniors, Parkinson patients and all the rest of us who need regular pool exercise to keep our personal health issues under control (“Could health rule change shut down pools at some Las Vegas gyms?” May 22 Review-Journal).

They did it lethally during COVID when the knee-jerk politicians and their robotic underlings imposed health-damaging lockups and mandates. Now, they’re at it again.

I recently went to multiple EOS fitness centers and the pools are all closed. Notably, the parking lots are virtually empty and the cars that do show up soon leave. Inside, at the front desks, notices announce the pools are “temporarily” closed until the health district figures out what it’s doing.