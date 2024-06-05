95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Clark County health district bureaucrats run amok on gym pools

Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Southern Nevada Health District offices (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
A protester screams at police as as Portland protests continue reaching 100 consecutive nights ...
LETTER: Where’s the news on ‘peaceful’ protesters?
Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at Trump Tower, Friday, May 31, 2024, in New York. ...
LETTER: Republicans might want to find another candidate
The AES Huntington Beach power plant along Pacific Coast Highway in Huntington Beach, Californi ...
LETTER: This ‘solution’ to our water problems just won’t work
Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles
Steve Miller Las Vegas
June 4, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Leave it to the bureaucrats at the Southern Nevada Health District to screw over Las Vegas seniors, Parkinson patients and all the rest of us who need regular pool exercise to keep our personal health issues under control (“Could health rule change shut down pools at some Las Vegas gyms?” May 22 Review-Journal).

They did it lethally during COVID when the knee-jerk politicians and their robotic underlings imposed health-damaging lockups and mandates. Now, they’re at it again.

I recently went to multiple EOS fitness centers and the pools are all closed. Notably, the parking lots are virtually empty and the cars that do show up soon leave. Inside, at the front desks, notices announce the pools are “temporarily” closed until the health district figures out what it’s doing.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Electric vehicles charge at the Las Vegas North Premium Outlets. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles
Robert S. Hadfield Las Vegas

Wake up and stop subsidizing electric vehicles. These car owners must be made to pay their fair share of the cost of roads. Put an end to this insanity now.

Harrison Butker of the Kansas City Chiefs. (Chris Unger/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Barefoot and pregnant?
Kathy Knapp Henderson

We ladies have had to fight the bulk of the 20th century to be recognized, educated and rewarded.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
A’s could play up to 7 ‘home’ games outside of Vegas after relocation
recommend 2
AT&T confirms service problems affecting nationwide communication
recommend 3
57-year-old woman dies after May crash
recommend 4
Even hotter: Las Vegas, regional projected highs rise
recommend 5
It will cost you $48 less to keep your house cool this July than last summer
recommend 6
Nevada leaders react to Biden’s border policy