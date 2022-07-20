LETTER: Clark County judge denigrates police

(Getty Images)

District Court Judge Erika Ballou should be stripped of her status after she directed an inflammatory comment toward police officers wherein she denigrated them while promoting a racial agenda (“Police union tells judge to quit,” Friday Review-Journal). Are we, the people, to believe this judge will be fair and impartial? Will ethnicity be her criteria for judging cases?

Lady Justice has a blindfold on to assure all defendants are treated without bias. Judge Ballou has obviously stripped her blindfold off and, in my opinion, forfeited her position to judge the public. Kudos to the Metro police union for taking Judge Ballou to task for her unethical and inappropriate comments.