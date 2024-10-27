LETTER: Clark County School District has more money woes

In my 25 years as an educator with the Clark County School District, I’ve witnessed how budget challenges have been a consistent cause for concern, especially when it comes to paying teachers. However, it’s interesting how, in critical moments such as in 2019 and 2023, funds have been found to address these issues. Similarly, the district’s recent shortfall, initially projected at $20 million, has now been reduced to $11 million. While that is certainly a step in the right direction, financial challenges still persist, especially with the district’s ongoing litigation, including the class-action lawsuit filed by parents of students with special needs.

Meanwhile, the district still has more than 700 teacher openings, yet what do those in upper administration do? They cut school budgets, leading to teachers being moved around to fill these vacancies, resulting in even larger class sizes for our children.

A potential solution worth considering is utilizing the expertise of those in upper administration. Many of the superintendent roles created in recent years focus on overseeing school operations, so perhaps those administrators, along with the multitude of administrators in district offices, could step into vacant classrooms for a year. This would allow them to engage more directly with students and educators, offering valuable insights while also demonstrating the effectiveness of the policies they’ve helped implement. It could be an opportunity to lead by example, foster a deeper connection between district leadership and classroom realities and save the district money.