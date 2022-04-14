LETTER: Clark County school violence and teachers

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Upon reading about the assault of a Clark County School District teacher and the response from the school district (Saturday ReviewJournal) I can no longer bite my tongue. In the past, I have witnessed the assault of a teacher personally, where the teacher was so badly injured that he had to be taken to the hospital for facial fractures that required surgery. The teacher received absolutely no care for the psychological injury he suffered in the attack.

Not only that, the district lawyers approached the teacher to notify him that they would not file criminal charges against the student responsible for the attack and requested the teacher do the same because the student was “special needs.” Not only did that teacher hire his own lawyer to sue the parents of the student, and easily won in an out-of-court settlement, he immediately terminated his longtime employment with the district.

If you ever wonder why the school district cannot keep our classrooms well supplied with qualified teachers, it may be because the district shows it doesn’t value the teachers it has employed.