97°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Letters

LETTER: Clark County should do an election audit

Jerry Lobb Henderson
June 27, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
(AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)

Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, recently suggested that Clark County should conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election, similar to Maricopa County in Arizona. Why not? It’s important that voters, not only in Clark County but in the entire state of Nevada, are confident that their vote is being counted and not cancelled by fraudulent or ineligible voters.

If the Democrats in the Legislature are convinced of the security and validity of last November’s election proceedings in Clark County, they should have no problem agreeing to an audit, which would confirm everything they seem to already know.

MOST READ
1
Couple frustrated after Resorts World booking falls through
Couple frustrated after Resorts World booking falls through
2
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
3
Police investigate deadly pub shooting in central Las Vegas
Police investigate deadly pub shooting in central Las Vegas
4
30 lowest-paying jobs in Las Vegas
30 lowest-paying jobs in Las Vegas
5
Showcase home sells for $25M, smashing all-time Las Vegas record
Showcase home sells for $25M, smashing all-time Las Vegas record
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
The Courtyard Homeless Resource Center in Las Vegas. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @r ...
LETTER: Downtown Las Vegas parks and the homeless
Eric W. Lier Henderson

That $47 million the city is spending on the new plaza could be better spent creating a homeless housing or rehabilitation center.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Reparations story raises questions
Russell Boyd Las Vegas

My ancestors fought and died in the Civil War to end slavery. Will I be eligible for reparations, too?