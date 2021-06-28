LETTER: Clark County should do an election audit

Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, recently suggested that Clark County should conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election, similar to Maricopa County in Arizona. Why not?

Michael McDonald, chairman of the Nevada Republican Party, recently suggested that Clark County should conduct an audit of the 2020 presidential election, similar to Maricopa County in Arizona. Why not? It’s important that voters, not only in Clark County but in the entire state of Nevada, are confident that their vote is being counted and not cancelled by fraudulent or ineligible voters.

If the Democrats in the Legislature are convinced of the security and validity of last November’s election proceedings in Clark County, they should have no problem agreeing to an audit, which would confirm everything they seem to already know.