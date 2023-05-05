62°F
Letters

LETTER: Clark County’s lax graduation standards

Arthur Incalcaterra Las Vegas
May 4, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
(Getty Images)

As a former secondary school teacher, I am opposed to graduating students who cannot pass an eighth-grade skills test. When I taught, if students could not qualify to graduate or maybe dropped out, they could get a GED diploma.

My suggestion is that “senior” students who cannot qualify for graduation at mid-term be enrolled in a GED program, controlled by the Clark Count School District, for their final semester and then could graduate with a GED diploma (assuming they pass).

