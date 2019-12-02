LETTER: Clinton impeachment was about more than sex

Former President Bill Clinton. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

Marty Stark’s Tuesday letter to the editor on President Donald Trump (“Long lens”) claims that the “Republican House voted to impeach President Bill Clinton for the ‘high crime’ of lying about a sexual affair.” That’s an understatement.

The specific charge against Mr. Clinton was perjury: The intentional act of swearing a false oath or falsifying an affirmation to tell the truth, whether spoken or in writing, concerning matters material to an official proceeding. This violates the U.S. criminal code and is legal grounds to impeach a president of the United States.