52°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Colorado’s Trump decision was no ‘ruse’

Carol Ann Kimble Las Vegas
March 9, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 
Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

I was surprised by the recent commentary offered by the Review Journal’s Debra J. Saunders in which she called the Anderson v. Colorado court challenge filed by four Republicans voters and two independent voters a “Colorado ballot ruse.”

I do not think that it was a ruse. I believe that voters have the right to not only have their votes counted, but to also have the candidates they are voting for subscribe to rules that require them to support the government they desire to govern. Any candidate who does not accept the outcome of an election or who tries to overturn our government and damage our democracy should not be on any ballot in this country.

If the states do not have the ability to create and enforce election rules and laws, then the Supreme Court should be tasked with protecting and regulating voting rights with very clear and unambiguous election rules mandated to the states with each and every election ruling.

In her commentary, Ms. Saunders referenced Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s directive “to turn the national temperature down, not up.” I suggest she follow Justice Barrett’s advice as well and accept that those people who filed their case in Colorado were exercising their rights.

So please stop calling it a ruse. Turn the temperature down.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtesy photo)
LETTER: Here comes the train to Los Angeles
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Don’t expect the long-term results to be anything more than another taxpayer-subsidized failed experiment.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTERS: Another school superintendent search
A. Diggins Henderson

If so much power is going to be given to the superintendent, I proposed he or she should be elected like the sheriff. This makes this person directly accountable to the voters.

(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Corruption in the courtroom?
John Neiman Las Vegas

Clarence Thomas has repeatedly failed to report a multitude of high-value gifts along with the fact that his wife, Gini, has a documented close relationship with Mr. Trump and the effort to overturn the 2020 election.

More stories
VICTOR JOECKS: UNLV copies Harvard on antisemitism
VICTOR JOECKS: UNLV copies Harvard on antisemitism
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Ukrainian Verdun
VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Ukrainian Verdun
COMMENTARY: Climate hysteria isn’t productive
COMMENTARY: Climate hysteria isn’t productive
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Like native-born Americans, some immigrants commit crimes. Not all.
RUBEN NAVARRETTE JR.: Like native-born Americans, some immigrants commit crimes. Not all.
EDITORIAL: Biden hams it up during stemwinder
EDITORIAL: Biden hams it up during stemwinder
Las Vegas man goes viral as Steve Kerr lookalike at Warriors game
Las Vegas man goes viral as Steve Kerr lookalike at Warriors game