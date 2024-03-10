LETTER: Colorado’s Trump decision was no ‘ruse’

Any candidate who does not accept the outcome of an election or who tries to overturn our government and damage our democracy should not be on any ballot in this country.

Donald Trump. REUTERS/Mike Segar

I was surprised by the recent commentary offered by the Review Journal’s Debra J. Saunders in which she called the Anderson v. Colorado court challenge filed by four Republicans voters and two independent voters a “Colorado ballot ruse.”

I do not think that it was a ruse. I believe that voters have the right to not only have their votes counted, but to also have the candidates they are voting for subscribe to rules that require them to support the government they desire to govern. Any candidate who does not accept the outcome of an election or who tries to overturn our government and damage our democracy should not be on any ballot in this country.

If the states do not have the ability to create and enforce election rules and laws, then the Supreme Court should be tasked with protecting and regulating voting rights with very clear and unambiguous election rules mandated to the states with each and every election ruling.

In her commentary, Ms. Saunders referenced Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s directive “to turn the national temperature down, not up.” I suggest she follow Justice Barrett’s advice as well and accept that those people who filed their case in Colorado were exercising their rights.

So please stop calling it a ruse. Turn the temperature down.