LETTER: Columnist on point with piece on transgenders and sports

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. Miller and Yearwood are among Connecticut transgender athletes who would be blocked from participating in girls sports under a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, by the families of three athletes. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)

It isn’t often I agree with Victor Joecks, but his Oct. 4 column on transgender women in sports was on point. Transgender is a choice, and most choices require giving up something to get something. Gender conversion is a wonderful medical procedure, bringing comfort to thousands. But part of electing this procedure is giving up competing in women’s sports.

Males should compete with males. Females (born as female) should compete with females, unless a women’s team is not available. Transgenders should compete with males. This is not unfair. It is part of their choice. It is fair to females who choose to compete.

Any school administration that allows transgenders to compete as women should be rejected. Any female team scheduled to compete against a female team with a transgender should forfeit unless the team members, not the school or the coaches, agree otherwise.