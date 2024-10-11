78°F
Letters

LETTER: Columnist on point with piece on transgenders and sports

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Mille ...
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2019, file photo, Bloomfield High School transgender athlete Terry Miller, second from left, wins the final of the 55-meter dash over transgender athlete Andraya Yearwood, far left, and other runners in the Connecticut girls Class S indoor track meet at Hillhouse High School in New Haven, Conn. Miller and Yearwood are among Connecticut transgender athletes who would be blocked from participating in girls sports under a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, by the families of three athletes. (AP Photo/Pat Eaton-Robb, File)
AP Photo/Don Ryan, File
LETTER: More on ranked-choice voting
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
LETTER: Give Biden a break on the economy
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Mikhail Metzel, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
LETTER: Russian logic
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File
LETTER: Threatened dock strike leads to panic buying
Thomas Alessio Las Vegas
October 10, 2024 - 9:03 pm
 

It isn’t often I agree with Victor Joecks, but his Oct. 4 column on transgender women in sports was on point. Transgender is a choice, and most choices require giving up something to get something. Gender conversion is a wonderful medical procedure, bringing comfort to thousands. But part of electing this procedure is giving up competing in women’s sports.

Males should compete with males. Females (born as female) should compete with females, unless a women’s team is not available. Transgenders should compete with males. This is not unfair. It is part of their choice. It is fair to females who choose to compete.

Any school administration that allows transgenders to compete as women should be rejected. Any female team scheduled to compete against a female team with a transgender should forfeit unless the team members, not the school or the coaches, agree otherwise.

THE LATEST
John Neiman Las Vegas

When people say that the economy was better under Mr. Trump than Mr. Biden, it’s important to remember the three years of COVID that severely impacted our economy.

Tony Kyriacou Henderson

Criminals fighting in a criminal war started by a criminal.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Program helps children explore the wonder of Nevada
Terri Janison Las Vegas The writer is executive director of Friends of Red Rock Canyon.

Friends of Red Rock Canyon was honored to be one of 23 programs chosen for the 2024 Nevada Outdoor Education and Recreation Grant Program. We must continue to support programs such as this.

Thomas J. Grigsby Las Vegas

We should make it mandatory for junior high and high school students to take economics classes. It appears many of our elected politicians have not.

Joe Medrano North Las Vegas

I find Victor Joecks’ commentary amusing. His logic has holes wide enough for a hurricane to pass through.

Fred Voltz Boulder City

Why should we allow the mass slaughter of any wildlife species? Is this any different than condoning random mass shootings of innocent people by a deranged individual or group?

