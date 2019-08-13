LETTER: Concealed carry laws can help reduce crime

The data is clear after years of implementation in more than 40 states: Concealed carrying of handguns has been a factor in the decrease of violent crime. But the “open-carrying” of firearms, particularly in crowded settings, is problematic. I don’t want a bad guy to know I have a firearm.

Recently, a young idiot entered another Walmart in full battle dress carrying a long gun. An armed citizen held the thrill-seeker at gunpoint.

The idiot was lucky he wasn’t run down in the parking lot or shot on sight.