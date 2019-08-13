91°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Concealed carry laws can help reduce crime

James Gates Las Vegas
August 12, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

The data is clear after years of implementation in more than 40 states: Concealed carrying of handguns has been a factor in the decrease of violent crime. But the “open-carrying” of firearms, particularly in crowded settings, is problematic. I don’t want a bad guy to know I have a firearm.

Recently, a young idiot entered another Walmart in full battle dress carrying a long gun. An armed citizen held the thrill-seeker at gunpoint.

The idiot was lucky he wasn’t run down in the parking lot or shot on sight.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this Feb. 27, 2013 file photo, author Toni Morrison signs copies of her latest book "Home." ...
LETTER: Toni Morrison a great loss
David Winkler Las Vegas

I’m feeling a little lonely right now, but mostly I’m experiencing a tug at my heart that urges me to try harder and do better.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: All hail King Trump
Morton Friedlander Las Vegas

Wouldn’t it be nice if President Donald Trump stopped looking for somebody else to blame for everything that happens?

In this Aug. 4, 2019, file photo, people join hands and pray during the Hope Border Institute p ...
LETTER: Mass murders and faith
Stewart W. Earl Henderson

Isn’t it interesting that school shootings and other violence have increased so markedly since prayer and mention of God were banned in schools?