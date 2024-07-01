94°F
Letters

LETTER: Damned if we do, damned if we don’t

A lithium brining pond near Silver Peak, Nev.

More Stories
LETTER: We have become numb
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: How to stop wrong-way collisions on the freeway
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: This is what the nation has to choose from?
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
LETTER: The debate disaster
David Lyons Las Vegas
June 30, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Reading Sunday’s Review-Journal, I noted the article regarding Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s support of the Chinese ownership of a lithium battery plant there because it required that the elements needed be sourced from the United States.

Reading Monday’s Review-Journal, I noted the headline regarding the potential danger to the Amargosa Valley’s environment posed by mining here in our country for the very minerals required for a green energy transition.

Seems that either way the Chinese win and we lose.

